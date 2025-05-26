Pakistani prime minister arrives in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Tehran to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials.

The Pakistani prime minister is visiting Iran at the invitation of President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Upon his arrival at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport on Monday, Sharif was welcomed by Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

This marks his second official visit to Tehran within the past year.

Pakistani Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir is accompanying the prime minister on this trip.

