Iran-Russia strategic coop. deal on final stage: Russian envoy

In a visit to the city of Isfahan on Thursday, Alexey Dedov said the two sides are paving the ground for finalizing the Iran-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in the near future.

He also expressed hope that the path outlined by late President Ebrahim Raisi to strengthen relations between the two countries will continue.

As a result of signing the strategic treaty between the two nations, Iran and Russia will witness a growth in mutual trade.

Referring to Isfahan as a strategic province for enhancing relations between Iran and Russia, Dedov said that although Russia's exports to Iran, especially Isfahan, has increased, the two sides need to create potential to further boost these exports.

According to Iranian customs reports, Isfahan province's exports to Russia in the first two months of this year crossed one million dollars, nearly five times higher than the figures in the same period last year, he noted.

The Russian ambassador continued that there has been a twofold growth in tourism exchanges between the two nations and that with arriving in Isfahan, he understood why the city is popular among Russian tourists.

He further emphasized the role of Isfahan in the expansion of Iran-Russia and international interactions.

4208**9417