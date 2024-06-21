Iran, Russia discuss comprehensive strategic treaty

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held talks with the Director-General for International Legal Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Ali Mousavi in Moscow, the Russian news agency Tass has reported.

During the meeting, both sides called for the further expansion of the legal framework of bilateral relations in line with comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two countries agreed to continue to coordinate on international legal issues of mutual interest closely.

Islamic Republic and Russia have been actively supporting each other on the international stage, and their cooperation has extended to various fields, including trade, energy, and education.

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani had earlier said that the growing trend of Iran-Russia cooperation shows that leaders of the two countries have a strong determination to strengthen their relations and use all the opportunities to benefit their nations.

