26 dead, 46 injured amid escalation of tensions between India, Pakistan

The escalation of tension between India and Pakistan has left at least 26 people dead and 46 injured, following the Indian airstrikes, according to Associated Press.

India’s Defense Ministry declared that nine sites have been targeted, where terrorist attacks against India were allegedly planned.

Indian security officials stated that precision strike weapon systems, including drones, were used to hit militant group headquarters in Bahawalpur and Muridke.

According to the Indian army, Pakistani artillery fire occurred along the de facto border in Bhimber Gali, resulting in the deaths of three civilians in Indian-controlled Kashmir. A missile strike on a mosque in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, killed 13, including women and children.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed to Geo TV that the Pakistan Air Force has shot down at least five Indian fighter jets in response to India’s recent cross-border aggression. India has not confirmed the losses.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan had the right to respond strongly to what he called an “act of war” by India. Sharif also rejected New Delhi’s claim that terrorist headquarters in Pakistan had been targeted.

In response to the heightened tensions, authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir closed schools and colleges in at least seven border areas, including around Srinagar airport.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the UN Security Council about the Indian attacks, emphasizing the threat to international peace and security, and reserving the right to respond at an appropriate time.

In a statement released by his spokesperson on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both India and Pakistan to exercise military restraint.

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to halt the flow of water from India into Pakistan.

Tensions have been rising since April 22, following a militant attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 Indians, with Pakistan expressing readiness for an international investigation into the incident.

