Bagheri Kani: Iran-Russia ties are on right track, at suitable pace

Ali Bagheri Kani and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the latest status of bilateral cooperation and regional issues in a phone call.

Referring to the recent developments in bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, especially the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the transfer of Russian gas to Iran and the telephone conversation between the Acting President of Iran and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bagheri Kani said that the process of advancing bilateral relations is in the right direction and is assessed with appropriate speed.

The head of the diplomatic service expressed hope that the administrative process and legal formalities of finalizing important documents in the agenda of bilateral cooperation, especially the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement and cooperation agreements in the fields of gas and transit between Iran and Russia, will be completed as soon as possible.

