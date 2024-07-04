Iran acting president describes Tehran-Beijing ties as strategic

Mokhber made this remark on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, noting that the relations between Iran and China are strategic and expanding based on mutual interests and respect.

The Iranian official added that both countries are determined to continue and expand comprehensive cooperation in economic, commercial, and energy sectors.

Xi Jinping, for his part, emphasized that China's policy to expand its relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran is not influenced by external factors.

The Iranian acting president had earlier held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting, Mokhber stated that the strategic relations between Tehran and Moscow have challenged the unfair system of unilateralism in the world.

The 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO was held in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, on Thursday.

