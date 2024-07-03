Acting president: Iran-China ties based on unchangeable principles

Mokhber made the remarks in a meeting with the new Chinese ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu on Tuesday.

He hailed the Iran-China long-term comprehensive document on long-term cooperation, he said.

He stressed the implementation of this document as well as facilitating the activities of the private sector in the two countries.

He noted that reinforcing cooperation in the energy and transportation fields shows the effort and synergy of the high-ranking officials of the two countries in taking great steps for the benefit of the two nations.

He appreciated China's strategic positions against unilateralism and its cooperation with Iran in international arenas, including its membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Meanwhile, Peiwu said that China has always considered relations with Tehran from a strategic point of view and follows the development of interactions with Iran without being affected by global developments.

He underlined China's interest in expanding cooperation with Iran in the field of new energies, as well as greater interaction in regional and international organizations and agreements.

In the meantime, in a separate meeting with the new South Korean ambassador to Iran Kim Junpyo, Mokhber referred to the long-standing and friendly relations between Iran and South Korea.

He considered releasing Iran's frozen assets in South Korea as a step in paving the ground for reconstructing the relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Kim said that the relations between the two countries are based on deep trust and long-standing friendship.

9376**9417