Zionist regime approves ‘largest West Bank land grab in 30 years’

This move is likely to further escalate the already heightened tensions stemming from the onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

The regime's aggressive expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank reflects the significant influence of the settler community within the cabinet of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is considered the most hawkish government in the regime's history.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has accelerated the policy of expansion, acquiring new powers over settlement development. Smotrich has stated his goal is to cement the regime's control over the occupied territory and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The Zionist officials recently approved the seizure of 12.7 square kilometers of the Jordan Valley, according to data obtained by The Associated Press.

This is the largest single land seizure approved since the 1993 Oslo Accords, as indicated by figures from the settlement monitoring group Peace Now.

Experts say this land grab connects the regime’s settlements along a key corridor bordering Jordan, undermining the prospect of a Palestinian state.

