Zionist minister Smotrich mastermind of genocide: UN rapporteur

Francesca Albanese wrote in a message on her X social network that “even considering the significant political pressure on the International Criminal Court, I really don't understand why the ICC Prosecutor has not yet requested an arrest warrant against this man (Smotrich), who is a key mastermind of Israel's genocidal policies against the Palestinians,” IRNA cited the quote from Al Jazeera on Monday morning.

The reaction followed after the Zionist media reported that Israel’s far-right cabinet agreed on Thursday with the proposals of Smotrich against the recognition of a Palestinian state, sanctioning of the officials of the Palestinian Authority and also giving legitimacy to five new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

According to Zionist sources, the sanctions against the Palestinian Authority will be imposed over a complaint against the Zionist regime at the International Court of Justice in The Hague and the potential arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Minister of War, Yoav Gallant.

According to these sources, the cabinet agreed to measures including canceling the license and privileges of senior officials of the Palestinian Authority, restricting the movement of these officials, punishing them in case of provocative actions against Israel, and canceling the executive authority of the Palestinian Authority in the south of the West Bank.

