Gaza death toll surpasses 38,000

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza has surpassed the 38,000 threshold, more than eight months into the conflict.

According to a statement by the Health Ministry in Gaza on Thursday, at least 38,011 people have lost their lives since the beginning of the war on October 7.

The total number of the injured has reached 87,445, the ministry added.

The besieged Palestinian territory has been devastated by relentless Israeli attacks which have also worsened the humanitarian situation there.

Israel continues to pound Gaza in defiance of growing international calls by people and governments to stop its genocidal war.  

