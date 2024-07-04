9 in 10 Palestinians experienced displacement in Gaza: UN

Andrea De Domenico, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Palestinian territories, gave an update virtually on the situation from occupied al-Quds to reporters in New York.

According to IRNA, citing the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network, Domenico stated that approximately 1.9 million people are currently displaced within Gaza.

He noted that since October last year, the region has seen over 37,000 deaths and 110,000 displacements. Despite these tragic numbers, the population of the Gaza Strip is estimated to be around 2.1 million people.

Domenico also mentioned that there are between 300,000 and 350,000 people in the northern part of the besieged territory who cannot move to the south.

On Monday, Palestinians who had been ordered to evacuate the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis are not included in the number of displaced people as many of them were actually displaced before, meaning nowhere in Gaza is safe.

The Israeli regime waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s decades-long atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Zionist regime has prevented the humanitarian supplies, including food and medicine to the Gaza Strip which has exacerbated the human crisis in the besieged territory.



