Hamas chief talks with Qatar, Egypt after responding to Gaza truce proposal

According to IRNA, citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Ismail Haniyeh made calls with the Qatari and Egyptian mediators late on Wednesday and discussed ways to prevent Israel’s genocidal onslaught against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The head of the Hamas movement also had contacts with the Turkish authorities regarding recent developments.

According to this report, the Hamas movement has evaluated these calls positively.

Earlier, a senior Hamas member confirmed that the resistance movement had provided the Zionist regime with its response to the proposed ceasefire and prisoner exchange package through mediating countries.

According to IRNA, Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas political bureau also told Al Jazeera that the groups had been working hard to reach an agreement to stop the war and were in constant contact with the mediating countries.

“We exchanged some ideas with the brothers of the mediating countries with the aim of stopping the aggression against the Palestinian nation”, this Hamas official was quoted as saying on Wednesday night.

Separately, Channel 12 of the Zionist regime, citing some sources, reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting on Thursday to assess the response from the Hamas movement on the truce proposal.

Netanyahu's office confirmed that the Intelligence agency, Mossad had received the response of the Hamas movement to the proposal of an agreement regarding the hostages/captives from the mediating countries.

The Reuters news agency, citing Mossad, also acknowledged that the mediating countries had delivered Hamas' response on the Gaza ceasefire proposal to Israel.

