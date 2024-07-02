Jul 2, 2024, 11:21 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85526661
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Israeli military casualties mount to 672

Jul 2, 2024, 11:21 AM
News ID: 85526661
Israeli military casualties mount to 672

Tehran, IRNA – The death toll of the Zionist regime's army in the Gaza Strip has now reached 672 since the onset of the genocidal war.

According to Al Jazeera TV network, the regime's army announced the death of another Israeli trooper in Gaza, bringing the death toll to 672 since October 7, 2023.

The Zionist army confirmed that seven soldiers were also killed in the West Bank.

The announced number of deaths is in fact the official statistics of the Zionist regime, while many analysts consider the real number of casualties to be much higher.

On Tuesday morning, sources in the Zionist regime reported an attack on their forces in Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, that left two Zionists killed and three others wounded.

According to the Palestinian Sama News Agency, Zionist sources reported that two of the three wounded are in critical condition.

The sources stressed that for the first time in recent months, the 99th Infantry Division of the regime's army requested air support in the Netzarim corridor.

Zionist sources added that at least five Israeli troops were seriously injured in Netzarim.

Israeli helicopters are transporting the wounded personnel to Assuta Hospital in the occupied city Ashdod.

Some sources previously declared that a group of Zionist occupation forces were caught in an ambush in the Gaza Strip and several troops were wounded during the rescue operation.

4208**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .