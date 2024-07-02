Israeli military casualties mount to 672

According to Al Jazeera TV network, the regime's army announced the death of another Israeli trooper in Gaza, bringing the death toll to 672 since October 7, 2023.

The Zionist army confirmed that seven soldiers were also killed in the West Bank.

The announced number of deaths is in fact the official statistics of the Zionist regime, while many analysts consider the real number of casualties to be much higher.

On Tuesday morning, sources in the Zionist regime reported an attack on their forces in Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, that left two Zionists killed and three others wounded.

According to the Palestinian Sama News Agency, Zionist sources reported that two of the three wounded are in critical condition.

The sources stressed that for the first time in recent months, the 99th Infantry Division of the regime's army requested air support in the Netzarim corridor.

Zionist sources added that at least five Israeli troops were seriously injured in Netzarim.

Israeli helicopters are transporting the wounded personnel to Assuta Hospital in the occupied city Ashdod.

Some sources previously declared that a group of Zionist occupation forces were caught in an ambush in the Gaza Strip and several troops were wounded during the rescue operation.

4208**9417