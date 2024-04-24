Israeli army says 606 forces killed in Gaza war

The Israeli army said on Tuesday evening that another soldier was killed a day earlier in the northern Gaza Strip.

Accordingly, it published the names of 606 soldiers, officers, and reservists killed during the ongoing war.

It said 261 of the slain forces were killed since Israel began its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27.

The Israeli army occasionally publishes its death toll from the Gaza war only after receiving a special permission from the regime, raising questions about the validity of the published data.

Last month, the UN Security Council, with 14 positive votes with the abstention of the United States, passed Resolution 2728 to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the remaining days of the holy month of Ramadan.

However, the Zionist regime has continued its genocidal war in defiance of the resolution and amid the inaction of the international community and the Security Council to force Israel to abide by the resolution.

6125**4354