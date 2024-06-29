Iranian delegation attends BRICS agriculture ministers meeting

Representatives of Brazil, China, India, South Africa, and South Africa took part in the meeting on Friday.

New members of the association, namely Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ethiopia, also participated in the event.

The meeting addressed the development of sustainable agriculture, the establishment of the BRICS grain exchange, and other issues.

Alireza Mohajer, a senior official with the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad, headed the Iranian delegation at the international event.

7129**4354