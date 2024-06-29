Jun 29, 2024, 1:09 PM
Iranian delegation attends BRICS agriculture ministers meeting

Tehran, IRNA – The 14th Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Agriculture has been held in Moscow with the Iranian delegation in attendance.

Representatives of Brazil, China, India, South Africa, and South Africa took part in the meeting on Friday.

New members of the association, namely Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ethiopia, also participated in the event.

The meeting addressed the development of sustainable agriculture, the establishment of the BRICS grain exchange, and other issues.

Alireza Mohajer, a senior official with the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad, headed the Iranian delegation at the international event.

