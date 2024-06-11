Acting FM terms Iran-South Africa ties as strategic

Speaking in a meeting with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor, which was held on the sidelines of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs International Relations Meeting in Russia, Bagheri Kani appreciated the sympathy of the government and people of South Africa regarding the martyrdom of Iran's president and foreign minister.

The two sides discussed bilateral and international issues as well as the ways to develop cooperation.

The two-day meeting, which started on Monday, is held in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod with Bagheri Kani in attendance. The participants of the event paid tribute to the late Iranian high-profile officials who were martyred in the copter crash.

This is the first meeting of BRICS foreign ministers since the expansion of the organization in 2023.

Now full members of the association include Iran, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.

Around 30 more countries want to cooperate with BRICS in various formats.

