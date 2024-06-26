Anti-Netanyahu protests held in 50 locations in occupied Palestine: Report

The protestors rallied on Wednesday to call for signing an agreement to exchange the captives of the Gaza War, news outlets have reported.

Demonstrators were urging putting an end to the war against the Gaza Strip and the return of Zionist captives through an agreement with the Palestinian resistance.

News sources also reported late on Monday that Zionist protests were held in Tel Aviv and occupied al Quds against Netanyahu.

Over the past couple of days, Zionist protestors have staged mass demonstrations, blocking roads and streets in occupied al Quds, Herzliya and Tel Aviv and demanded early elections.

Several protest marches turned violent after police resorted to tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowd and made dozens of arrests.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, over 37,590 Palestinians have been martyred, and 86,032 wounded in the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

