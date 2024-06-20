Settlers among thousands holding anti-Netanyahu rallies

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Zionists from Ashkelon settlement also joined the protest this time against the regime’s failure to sign the prisoner exchange agreement with the resistance.

The protesters, as usual, chanted slogans against Netanyahu and his cabinet.

Cities in the occupied territories, including Tel Aviv has witnessed rallies ever since the regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza back on October 7, 2023.

Over the past couple of days, Zionist protestors have staged mass demonstrations, blocking roads and streets in occupied al Quds, Herzliya and Tel Aviv and demanded early elections.

Several protest marches turned violent after police resorted to tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowd as well as made dozens of arrests.

Demonstrations began in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, and the Zionist Radio and Television Organization announced that the families of Israeli captives and soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip demanded an end to the war within the framework of the prisoner exchange agreement with the resistance.

4399