Clashes erupt as Israelis turn out again for anti-regime protests

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, the protesters also called on the regime to step down and hold fresh elections, a usual demand since the demonstrations intensified following Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

This was the second demonstration on Monday in Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv in the occupied territories against Netanyahu and his cabinet.

In the early morning on Monday, the Zionist demonstrators blocked the main streets of the cities of al-Quds and the coastal city of Herzliya bringing traffic to a standstill to demand early elections.

The Zionist regime reported that the demonstration that began on Highway No. 1 lead to Highway No. 16 in al-Quds and caused traffic jam at the Gazit intersection on Highway No. 45, as well as the Yafur intersection near the city of Akka.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv police forces attacked the protesters and according to some reports eight of them were detained.

According to Channel 13, the police also used water cannons to disperse the protesters who had assembled in front of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) and blocked major expressways.

The news sources of the Zionist regime estimated the number of protesters against Netanyahu's regime near the Knesset building to be more than 150,000 people.

Demonstrations of Zionist protestors began in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, with the Zionist Radio and Television Organization emphasizing that the families of Israeli captives and soldiers killed during the Gaza invasion demanded an end to the war within the framework of the prisoner exchange agreement with Palestinian resistance groups.

However, the Saturday night demonstrations turned violent after police forces attacked the protesters in Tel Aviv and made dozens of arrests.

