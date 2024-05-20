Israeli police suppress Zionist demonstrators

The Israeli police dispersed the protestors by water cannons, Palestine’s Samaa news reported early on Monday.

The demonstrators have called for the dismissal of Netanyahu’s cabinet, holding early election and the exchange of prisoners and captives.

Also on Saturday, Tel Aviv was a scene of demonstration while the demonstrators chanted against Netanyahu.

The families of the Zionist prisoners say that extension of military operations in Rafah is an act to avoid making an effort to free the captives left alone by the Israeli cabinet.

The Israeli officials have been introduced to the International Criminal Court as criminals due to genocide in Gaza, massacre, destruction and bombardment.

The October 2023 war in Gaza has left more than 35,000 dead mostly women and children in the enclave.

1483**9417