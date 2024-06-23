Nothing will be left of Israel’s Haifa if attacked by Hezbollah: Sources

According to a Sunday report by Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, the Israeli threats to expand the war against Lebanon have left the opposite effect, as concerns and fears are growing within Israeli political, media and even military circles who have described any such war as “mass suicide” in Israel.

They argue that the Zionist army, which is unable to win in one front, can do nothing at the same time in six fronts, the newspaper said, citing an Israeli reserve general who had spoken of “a severe shortage of resources” in the army and warned of “disaster and destruction” in Israel, if a full-blown war breaks out with Hezbollah.

Al Akhbar also cited a Haifa University professor who said that “a third of homes in the port city will be razed to the ground in any war with Hezbollah, and thousands of missiles will not leave much of Haifa.”

Zvika Haimovich, a former commander of Israel’s air defense system, has expressed the same concern and fears over Hezbollah’s missile and drone capabilities, saying that many armies in the world do not possess such capabilities.

According to Al Akhbar, Israel’s Haaretz newspaper has also said that Hezbollah, thanks to its precision weapons and technology, has turned into a smart army capable of collecting accurate information and threatening the Israeli military and the regime’s infrastructures.

Haaretz has specifically referred to Hezbollah’s drones which it says have provided great help to the movement to make equations and confront the regime. The Israeli newspaper believes that Hezbollah is in full readiness and can fight a long-time war, adding that the movement aims to have a war of attrition with the Israeli regime.

