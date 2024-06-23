Hezbollah drone hits Israeli barracks’ command center

The latest air attack hit the command headquarters of the Sahel Battalion in the Beit Hillel Barracks on Sunday, leaving several Israeli forces killed and injured, Hezbollah said in a statement carried by Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network, without specifying the exact number of the casualties.

The statement added that the headquarters was targeted with a suicide drone in support of the Palestinian people and in response to the Israeli regime’s assassination of Ayman Hashem Ghatmeh, a member of Lebanese political party Jamaa Al-Islamiya (Islamic Group), who was killed on Saturday in a drone attack in al-Khyara village of the Western Bekka District, eastern Lebanon.

Since the onset of the Gaza war in early October, Hezbollah and the Israeli regime have been engaged in almost daily clashes at Lebanon’s southern border, with the resistance movement maintaining that it aims to support Palestinians fighting the regime in Gaza.

Those clashes however have intensified in the past few weeks, raising the possibility of a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah whose military operations deemed successful over the past months have already caused growing concerns among Zionist officials on whether their air defenses, including the Iron Dome, could stand Hezbollah’s drones and missiles.

American officials have shared the same concerns and spoken of worries raised by their Israeli counterparts that the Iron Dome could be overwhelmed if a full-fledged war breaks out with Hezbollah.

“Hezbollah sends drones to the north every day. It uses precision missiles that bypass all Israeli systems and accurately hit their targets. A few weeks ago, a Hezbollah drone targeted one of Israel's strategic balloons”, an Israeli military source told Haaretz, in reference to Hezbollah attacks in the northern parts of Israeli-occupied territories, which lie at Lebanon’s southern border.

Just past Tuesday, Hezbollah sent a drone into northern Israeli-occupied territories where it successfully recorded images of key bases of Haifa Port before returning to Lebanon.

The surveillance operation is said to have further raised the alarm among Zionist intelligence, military and political apparatuses, as analysts argue that the operation is indicative of Hezbollah possessing unpredictable capabilities.

