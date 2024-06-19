Jun 19, 2024, 9:19 AM
News ID: 85513395
T T
2 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Dossier

Hezbollah targets Zionist arms factory with missiles

Jun 19, 2024, 9:19 AM
News ID: 85513395
Hezbollah targets Zionist arms factory with missiles

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah says it has targeted an Israeli arms factory in a missile attack.

Hezbollah said in a statement late on Tuesday that its fighters targeted the Plasan military factory, the Zionist arms producer in Kibbutz Sasa, with Falaq missiles.

The factory is active in arming and protecting cars for the Zionist army.

Hezbollah had earlier targeted the Israeli military base Al-Manara on the Lebanese border.

Since the onset of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, Hezbollah has targeted numerous military positions of the regime in northern occupied territories to show support for the Palestinian people and resistance movement.

The attacks by Hezbollah have caused fear among the Zionist settlers and tens of thousands of Zionists have left their settlements near the Lebanese border.

9376**4354

2 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .