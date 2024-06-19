Hezbollah targets Zionist arms factory with missiles

Hezbollah said in a statement late on Tuesday that its fighters targeted the Plasan military factory, the Zionist arms producer in Kibbutz Sasa, with Falaq missiles.

The factory is active in arming and protecting cars for the Zionist army.

Hezbollah had earlier targeted the Israeli military base Al-Manara on the Lebanese border.

Since the onset of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, Hezbollah has targeted numerous military positions of the regime in northern occupied territories to show support for the Palestinian people and resistance movement.

The attacks by Hezbollah have caused fear among the Zionist settlers and tens of thousands of Zionists have left their settlements near the Lebanese border.

