Hezbollah releases drone footage of sensitive Israeli targets

The group published a nine-minute 31 second-long video of footage captured by a surveillance drone of sensitive Israeli military positions, including bases, military complexes and Iron Dome batteries.

Hezbollah has sent surveillance and attack drones across the border into the occupied territories over the past eight months as it continues to exchange fire with the Israeli forces over the war on Gaza.

Some of the drones have been intercepted and shot down, but some have got through to their targets.

The latest footage was released just a few hours after US Envoy Amos Hochstein concluded his visit to Beirut, in what appeared to be a humiliating message to both Hochstein and the Israeli regime.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a statement that it had targeted the artillery position of the Israeli army's 411th Battalion in Neve Ziv with a swarm of drones.

The group said the drone strike was in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

