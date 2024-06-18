Lebanon's Hezbollah fires rockets at northern occupied Palestine

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it targeted the Beit Halal barracks with Katyusha missiles.

At the same time, the Zionist media reported that 10 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the town of Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the Asba al-Jalil area in northern occupied Palestine.

Hebrew-speaking sources announced that the alarm has sounded in the town of Kiryat Shmona and its adjacent areas in the north of occupied Palestine.

Lebanon's Hezbollah had previously announced the targeting of the Israeli military base Al-Manara on the Lebanese border by issuing a statement.

