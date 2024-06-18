Jun 18, 2024, 10:53 AM
US designates Iraqi resistance group as terrorist organization

US designates Iraqi resistance group as terrorist organization

Tehran, IRNA – The US Department of State says it has designated the Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA) and its secretary general as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the Department of State, said in a statement that the Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya is an Iraq-based militia group and part of the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)”— a group comprised of multiple Iraqi resistance groups.

Miller claimed that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq is comprised of resistance groups such as Harakat al-Nujaba and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada which are aligned with Iran.

According to the statement, the IRI has claimed responsibility for dozens of recent attacks against US military personnel in Iraq and Syria. 

Additionally, HAAA has publicly threatened to continue attacking US interests in the region, he also said.

Haydar Muzhir Ma’lak al-Sa’idi (aka Haydar al-Gharawi) is HAAA’s Secretary General, Miller added.

