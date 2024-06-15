Iraqi resistance missile hits ‘vital’ Zionist target

According to IRNA citing Iraqi media, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued a short statement on Saturday saying that Haifa was hit with an advanced cruise missile "Al-Arqib".

The umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions has carried out several similar operations against the Israeli regime in retaliation for the ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. On Tuesday last week, the group claimed responsibility for attacking the port of Haifa with a drone,

Lately, it has also carried out at least two joint operations with the Yemeni armed forces to target Zionist positions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

This group has emphasized repeatedly that it will continue targeting the enemy's positions as long as its bloodshed of Palestinians continues.

Over the past several months, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out 65 attacks on Israeli targets in the occupied territories.

