Iran acting president meets Hamid Nouri at his home

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber has met with Hamid Nouri, the Iranian national recently released from Swedish jail.

Mokhber paid a visit to Nouri’s home in Tehran on Monday on Eid al-Adha, two days after he returned Iran.

Nouri was released on Saturday after more than four years of imprisonment on charges that saw him arrested upon arrival in Stockholm Airport.

The charges had been brought against him by the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) accusing Nouri of being involved in execution of its members.

Nouri and Iranian officials had vehemently denied those allegations, calling them politically-motivated.

