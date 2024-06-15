Jun 15, 2024, 7:50 PM
Hamid Nouri arrives in Iran after being released from Sweden jail

Tehran, IRNA - Hamid Nouri, an Iranian national and former Judiciary official who had been imprisoned in Sweden on wrongful charges for more than four years, has returned to Tehran after being released from prison.

Nouri had been detained in solitary confinement since his arrest at the Stockholm airport in 2019. He was finally released and arrived in Tehran on Saturday.

Kazem Gharibabadi, head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights, welcomed Nouri's return to Iran.  

Speaking to reporters alongside Nouri, the senior rights official said Nouri's arrest was illegal and based on allegations provided by an exiled terrorist group.

"He has not committed any crime," he stressed.

Nouri acknowledged that his case was "sensitive and highly stressful", while thanking his family and friends who prayed for his release from incarceration.

"I am Hamid Nouri, and now I am in Iran, and I am with my family," he said, addressing members of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) who had tipped off the Swedish authorities to detain him.

