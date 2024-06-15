Hamid Nouri released from Sweden prison

In a Farsi post on his X account on Saturday, Gharibabadi announced the release of Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen who had been illegaly detained in Sweden.

He stated, "I am delighted to inform the esteemed nation of Iran that Mr. Hamid Nouri, who has been under detention in Sweden since 2019, has been released and will be returning to our country within a few hours."

He attributed this success to the efforts of his colleagues in the Judiciary, the Ministry of Intelligence, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, particularly mentioning his brother, Martyr Amirabdollahian.

Meantime, the Swedish Prime Minister has announced the release of Hamid Nouri from Sweden's prison.

In a message on his X account on Saturday, Ulf Kristersson confirmed the release of two Swedish nationals, Johan Floderus, and Saeed Azizi, from Iran, noting that they are en route to Sweden.

Concurrently, Majid Nouri has reported the release of his father, Hamid Nouri.

He expressed, "On the eve of the Eid al-Adha and Ghadir holidays, following 1,680 days in detention, the persistent efforts of our committed officials have been successful, and my father, Hamid Nouri, is expected to arrive in Iran shortly."

He also mentioned, “We are scheduled to meet at Mehrabad Airport at 17:00."

Hamid Nouri was arrested upon arrival at the Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned on bogus charges.

He has been held in solitary confinement for over two years. Swedish prosecutors have requested the maximum penalty of life imprisonment for the former Iranian judiciary official, falsely accusing him of prisoner abuse in the 1980s.

The charges against Nouri stem from accusations leveled against him by members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO).

3266**2050