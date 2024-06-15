Over 15,000 children killed in Zionist regime’s war in Gaza

According to the Palestinian news agency Samaa, the government information office in Gaza said in a report that as the war hits day 252, some 34,000 children have been injured, and 3,600 children have gone missing.

According to the report, some 1,500 children have lost their arms, legs, or eyes or suffered permanent disabilities, and at least 200 children have been kidnapped by the invaders.

17,000 children have become orphans, three percent of whom have lost both parents, and over 700,000 children have been forcibly displaced from their homes, accordingly.

The report adds that 650,000 Palestinian children have lost their homes after being destroyed by the occupation regime.

6125**4354