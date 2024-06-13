Iran’s acting FM arrives in Iraqi capital Baghdad for talks

According to IRNA's correspondent, upon his arrival at Baghdad Airport on Thursday morning, Bagheri Kani was welcomed by Mohammad Hossein Bahrul Uloom, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iraq and the Iranian ambassador to the Arab country.

In the Iraqi capital, the top Iranian diplomat, together with the Iraqi deputy foreign minister, paid respects by stopping at the memorial of the martyrs of the resistance commanders, Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the two iconic figures from Iran and Iraq who were assassinated in a US drone strike back in 2020.

Bagheri Kani, during his trip, will discuss ways to boost Iran-Iraq relations in all areas in light of strategic ties between the two neighbors.

The common interests of the two friendly and brotherly nations, dealing with security challenges and threats, the security of regional countries, and consultation on regional and international will be high on the agenda of talks between the top Iranian diplomat and Iraqi officials.

Bagheri Kani is also scheduled to hold talks with officials in the northern Iraqi Kurdistan region.

