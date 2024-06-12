Iran showcases anti-Zionism artworks of Brazilian artist

The exhibition includes 20 abstract works on canvas criticizing imperialism and Zionism. The artist has gifted those artworks to the Museum of the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense.

Art and politics have been intricately intertwined from ancient times. The influence of such artistic movements on the works of revolutionary artists is also undeniable.

Works of art at the time of the victory of the Islamic Revolution were influenced by the guidelines of Imam Khomeini and the viewpoints of intellectuals such as Jalal Al-e-Ahmad and Ali Shariati, as well as anti-imperialist movements.

The art of the Islamic Revolution merged with the features of the Holy Defense during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war.

The exhibition of the Brazilian artist opened on Tuesday (June 11) at the Fakkeh Gallery of the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense located in Vanak Square. The expo is scheduled to come to an end on June 25.

4208**4354