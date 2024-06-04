Jun 4, 2024, 11:57 AM
Iran acting FM meets heads of Palestine resistance groups in Syria

Iran acting FM meets heads of Palestine resistance groups in Syria

Damascus, IRNA – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has held talks with the heads of the Palestinian resistance groups in Syria as his first plan in the Arab country.

Bagheri Kani was welcomed by the Syrian officials this morning upon arrival in Syria's capital of Damascus on Tuesday and held the meeting at Iran's Embassy in Syria.

Prior to this meeting, the acting foreign minister had referred to the talks with the Resistance groups as the main aim of his regional tour.

Lebanon was his first leg of his tour where Bagheri Kani discussed various issues with the country’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and top officials there.

In Lebanon, Bagheri Kani also paid tribute to the martyrs of Resistance and Nasrallah's mother who has passed away recently.

