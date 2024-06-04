Jun 4, 2024, 10:13 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85498596
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran acting FM off to Damascus for talks with Syrian officials

Jun 4, 2024, 10:13 AM
News ID: 85498596
Iran acting FM off to Damascus for talks with Syrian officials

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has left Beirut for Damascus to hold talks with the Syrian officials.

Bagheri departed for the Syrian capital after ending his visit to Lebanon, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

In Beirut on Monday, Bagheri discussed various issues with Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Iran acting FM off to Damascus for talks with Syrian officials

He also met with a number of top Lebanese officials, including foreign minister, prime minister and parliament speaker.

In Lebanon, he paid tribute to the martyrs of Resistance and Nasrallah's mother who has passed away recently.

Bagheri Kani deputizes for Hossein Amirabdollahian, the former Iranian foreign minister who was martyred along with President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

1483**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .