Iran acting FM off to Damascus for talks with Syrian officials

Bagheri departed for the Syrian capital after ending his visit to Lebanon, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

In Beirut on Monday, Bagheri discussed various issues with Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

He also met with a number of top Lebanese officials, including foreign minister, prime minister and parliament speaker.

In Lebanon, he paid tribute to the martyrs of Resistance and Nasrallah's mother who has passed away recently.

Bagheri Kani deputizes for Hossein Amirabdollahian, the former Iranian foreign minister who was martyred along with President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

1483**2050