Envoy denies suspension of Iran-Russia cooperation agreement

Speaking to IRNA, Kazem Jalali noted that an inaccurate translation is behind the false report circulated via Iranian outlets.

He explained that according to the Persian text, the Director of the Asian Second Department at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zamir Kabulov said Iran had suspended the comprehensive agreement that was supposed to be signed between Iran and Russia.

This is while it is completely different in the Russian text of Kabulov’s remarks, he added.

“The fact is that we have been working on the comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries for two years,” Jalali said.

Naturally, many expert discussions are being held and the latest versions of the texts are regularly exchanged with each other, he noted.

He further said that during a meeting on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani insisted that the two countries sign this agreement as soon as possible.

