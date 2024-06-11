Iran to gain advantage from BRICS bank: Russia

The BRICS New Development Bank is a fruitful financial body that provides money through reasonable loans for infrastructure projects, Ryabkov told Iranian journalists present in the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting in Russia on Tuesday.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries that joined the BRICS bloc of emerging economies in January 2024 have made use of the current positive process of development and gained valuable experiences.

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Nizhny Novgorod in western Russia on Monday to attend the BRICS 2024 as an official member. He has held talks with the foreign ministers of China, Belarus, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and Brazil and the special presidential envoy from the host country.

Iran joined the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as a full member in January 2024.

