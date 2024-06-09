Iran acting FM arrives in Russia to attend BRICS meeting

Upon his arrival, the top Iranian diplomat was received by Russian foreign ministry and local officials as well as Iranian Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali.

Apart from attending the BRICS meeting on June 10-11 that will focus on regional and international issues, Bagheri Kani is set to hold bilateral talks with foreign ministers of other participating countries.

Iran officially became a member of BRICS in January this year after the Islamic Republic and five other countries were invited to join the economic bloc during its 15th annual summit in South Africa in August 2023.

The organization was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China with an acronym "BRIC". South Africa joined in 2010, making it "BRICS".

The group, bringing together the world's most important developing countries, seeks to challenge Western policies which BRICS sees as unilateral.

Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE were other countries that officially joined the group in January 2024.

