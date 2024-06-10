Jun 10, 2024, 1:33 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85504370
T T
0 Persons

Tags

BRICS meeting starts with paying respect to late President Raisi

Jun 10, 2024, 1:33 PM
News ID: 85504370
BRICS meeting starts with paying respect to late President Raisi

Nizhny Novgorod, IRNA – BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting has kicked off in Russia with observing a moment of silence for Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash last month.

The two-day meeting, which started on Monday, is held in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in attendance.

The participants paid tribute to the deceased Iranian high-profile officials who were martyred in the copter crash.

This is the first meeting of BRICS foreign ministers since the expansion of the organization in 2023.

Now full members of the association include Iran, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.

Around 30 more countries want to cooperate with BRICS in various formats.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .