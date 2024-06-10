BRICS meeting starts with paying respect to late President Raisi

The two-day meeting, which started on Monday, is held in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in attendance.

The participants paid tribute to the deceased Iranian high-profile officials who were martyred in the copter crash.

This is the first meeting of BRICS foreign ministers since the expansion of the organization in 2023.

Now full members of the association include Iran, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.

Around 30 more countries want to cooperate with BRICS in various formats.

