Russia announces plans to export coals to India via Iran

The announcement was made at a meeting of BRICS transport ministers on Saturday on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia said it will make use of the International North-South Corridor to export coals to India.

Igor Levitin, Russia’s presidential aide, said the first coal-carrying wagons will be sent to India after passing through Iran and Bandar Abbas.

At the end of the first meeting of BRICS transport ministers on Friday, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash said via video conference that the International North-South Corridor can improve synergy among the BRICS member states in the field of transportation and transit.

Ambassador of Iran to Russia Kazem Jalali also represented Iran in the meeting.

