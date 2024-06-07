Tehran to host 2nd regional meeting on Afghanistan

The Director General of South Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Rasoul Mousavi, announced on his official account that Tehran will host a meeting of the regional contact group for Afghanistan on Saturday, June 8.

He further added that the consultation of the special representatives of Iran, Pakistan, China, and Russia is on the agenda.

Mousavi stated that the Tehran meeting aims to send a message of peace, stability, and development for Afghanistan and the region through enhanced regional cooperation and integration.

The first meeting of the regional contact group for Afghanistan took place in Kabul in February 2024. The meeting was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran and was attended by special representatives and ambassadors from the regional countries and Afghanistan's neighbors.

3266**2050