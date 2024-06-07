Iran acting FM to attend BRICS ministerial meeting in Russia

Bagheri Kani will lead a diplomatic delegation to the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting, which will be held in Nizhny Novgorod on Monday, June 10th.

Since its inception in 2006, BRICS has experienced two phases of expansion. In 2011, South Africa joined the original group, which included Brazil, Russia, India, and China. On January 1, 2024, five new members officially entered BRICS, namely Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.

The meeting of the special envoys of the BRICS countries kicked off in Nizhny Novgorod today, June 7th.

The meeting will discuss the statement of the meeting of the foreign ministers of this organization and the documents related to the models and standards related to the partner countries of this alliance.

In the opening speech on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahdi Safari explained Iran’s positions on BRICS, the statement of the ministers, and the BRICS expansion document.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a new member of the group, and despite the current conditions in Iran, due to the martyrdom of the president and the foreign minister and the holding of presidential elections in the near future, will participate actively in all future BRICS events.

At the summit, representatives of all member states expressed their condolences on the martyrdom of the late President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

3266**2050