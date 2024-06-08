Islamic Resistance in Iraq strikes ‘vital’ Israeli target with drones

“At dawn today, Saturday, June 8, 2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted a vital target within our occupied lands using drones,” the Iraqi resistance movement said in a statement.

It further said the operation reaffirmed the movement’s support for the people of Gaza and came in response to the Zionist regime’s massacres against unarmed Palestinian civilians in the besieged territory.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been carrying out retaliatory operations targeting Israeli positions ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October last year.

So far, at least 36,731 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip.

