Iraqi resistance drones hit Israeli position in Haifa

According to the Al-Mayadeen news network, the umbrella group of resistance factions. In a statement said it used drones to attack a vital Israeli target in in the port city of Haifa in the early hours of Monday.

The group said that the operations were in response to the Israeli crimes, including the massacre of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including women, children and the elderly.

The Iraqi group also vowed to continue retaliatory attacks on Israeli targets.

Over the past months, the Islamic Resistance has also hit American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

4399

