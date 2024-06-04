Iraqi resistance drone attack on occupied Palestine

According to al-Mayadeen, the Islamic resistance of Iraq announced that in support of the people of Gaza and in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime, our Mujahideen targeted a sensitive and important target on the shores of the Dead Sea with a drone attack.

The Islamic resistance of Iraq has emphasized that it will continue its attacks against the positions of the Zionist regime.

This group had previously warned the occupied territories in the past operations that if the Zionist regime continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip, it will intensify its operations against the positions of this regime.

According to the infographic published by the war media of the resistance forces on the 200th day of the Al-Aqsa storm, the Islamic resistance of Iraq had carried out 243 attacks on 90 targets in Iraq, 65 attacks on targets in the occupied territories and 88 attacks on targets in Syria.

