US initiative not to help stop aggression against Gaza: Yemen

According to the Al-Mayadeen network, Sayed Abdulmalik Badruldeen Al-Houthi stressed that the US has presented an initiative in political support of the Zionist enemy that lacks concrete and fair conditions and that the initiative will not lead to the cessation of aggression, the withdrawal of the enemy, and the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza; so, it is still far from reaching a comprehensive and inclusive deal.

He also noted that the US is involved in every crime committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian nation and that Washington is imposing sanctions against the International Criminal Court, and that the American authorities suppress student movements at universities and confront activities in support of Palestine.

The Ansarullah leader further argued that the Zionists continued the genocidal war against the Palestinian nation in Gaza for the 244th consecutive day, and they constructed settlements to pursue their plots against al-Quds city as well.

Following the Naksa Day (the Arab defeat in the Six-Day War with the Zionist regime in 1967), a sense of defeat had arisen among the Arab nations, he mentioned, adding that if observers compare the events related to the Naksa Day and what happened in Gaza over the past eight months, they will find that the enemy has not been victorious in Gaza.

Al-Houthi went on to say that the world public opinion witnesses the defeat of the Zionist regime, which has been mentioned by their leaders and media outlets.

He also said that Islamic resistance fighters continue to stand firm and confront the Zionist enemy and that Yemen’s Ansarullah movement in collaboration with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq conducted strategic and advanced operations against targets in Israeli-occupied territories as well as in the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean, the Sea of Makran and the Umm al-Rashrash port (Eilat port).

