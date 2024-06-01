Yemen: US-UK aggression won’t go unanswered

The Supreme Political Council met on Saturday, a day after the US and the UK struck several locations across Yemen, including the western province of Al Hudaydah where 16 people were killed and 42 others were injured.

The council said that the latest act of aggression by the two Western states will receive a decisive and deterrent response from Yemen.

The council also promised that Yemen will continue to support the Palestinian people in Gaza until the Israeli regime stops its war there and lifts its blockade of the territory.

That was in reference to the military operations that the Yemeni armed forces have been conducting in the high seas since November, targeting Israeli ships or the vessels heading toward ports in the occupied territories.

Amid those operations, Washington and London began airstrikes on Yemen in mid-January for what they claim as protecting international shipping.

Yemen has rejected their claim, saying that the two Western states aim to provide the Israeli regime with more support in its war on Gaza.

4194