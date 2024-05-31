Ansarullah warns US to stop supporting Zionists' crimes

Speaking to Al Mayadeen early on Friday, the Ansarullah official said that further US support for the Zionist aggressions will lead to the expansion of the scope of the Yemeni attacks.

His comments comes few hours after strikes against Sanaa and Hudaydah by a US-UK coalition which left at least two killed and 10 others injured.

He vowed harsh response to these attacks.

The Americans and the British must have come to know the power of Yemen, Al-Qahoum said, adding that the Yemeni ballistic missiles are capable of hitting the Zionist targets in the sea and in the occupied lands.

