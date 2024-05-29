US drone downed in Yemen

Local media say that a US MQ-9 drone has been shot down by the Yemeni armed forces, while some other media outlets say the cause of the drone fall is still unclear.

The Yemeni media have published images of the debris of the drone.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on its X account that the Houthis of Yemen launched five anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea.

It also said that M/V Laax, a Marshall Island flagged, Greek owned and operated bulk carrier, had reported being struck by three of the missiles, but continued its voyage.

