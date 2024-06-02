Will EU stand new E3 tensions with Iran?

The troika, which see their illegitimate and unreasonable interests in contrast with tranquility and constructive interaction, are making attempts to influence and rally behind themselves other European members of the Board of Governors (BoG) through distorting facts and creating scenarios.

However, those attempts by the E3 have drawn serious opposition from Russia and China, and some doubts from the United States.

The Islamic Republic will definitely give a serious and proportionate response in case that the Board of Governors issues an anti-Iran resolution at its meeting.

The determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond in kind to the E3's moves, which the West has experienced over previous BoG resolutions, will serve as a confirmation that it is a mistake to test what has already been tested.

